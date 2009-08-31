Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:01 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 

Thyne’s Electronic Monitoring Ordered to Begin Dec. 4

Council candidate's lawyer says the 61 days of monitoring for violating probation will include a curfew

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 31, 2009 | 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Council candidate John Thyne will begin his 61 days of electronic monitoring on Dec. 4 for violating his probation, according to Adam Pearlman, Thyne’s lawyer.

“They have too much demand and not enough supply, therefore anyone doing electronic monitoring has to wait at least three months. The judge picked the date without any input from me,” Pearlman said in an e-mail to Noozhawk.

Thyne was arraigned in early August for an alleged traffic infraction and violation of his probation from a 2007 DUI by having alcohol in his system while driving. The traffic infraction charge was dismissed.

Pearlman said Thyne admitted to violating his probation, and that his electronic monitoring will include a curfew, during which Thyne will have to be home by a certain time and stay until a specific time in the morning, Pearlman said.

Thyne was pulled over earlier this year for having his brights on, he has said. He was cited for an infraction because he was allegedly under the influence. Although he was under the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol level, his probation’s terms include having no alcohol in his system.

“The decision was fair, and I look forward to continuing my campaign in a positive way talking with voters about the need for change in our city,” Thyne said in an e-mail. “I accept the consequences of my mistake and am moving forward to show that I will be a competent, dedicated and independent leader helping our city remain the best place in the world to live, work and play.”

So far, Thyne, a partner in Goodwin & Thyne Properties, is the top City Council candidate fundraiser for the Nov. 3 election with a reported $54,162.

He attended the City Council candidate forum sponsored by the Santa Barbara Community Action Network’s action fund and is fighting for one of three open seats. If current members Dale Francisco or Helene Schneider are elected mayor, there would be four seats filled by November’s election.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

