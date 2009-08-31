SB CAN Action Fund: Endorsements Announced

It endorses Helene Schneider for Santa Barbara mayor, and Grant House, David Pritchett and Harwood 'Bendy' White for council

The Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) Action Fund has announced its endorsements for this year’s Santa Barbara city election.

For mayor, the organization has endorsed Helene Schneider because of her achievements and record as a City Council member.

For City Council, the fund has endorsed incumbent Councilman Grant House and two candidates who would join the council for the first time: David Pritchett and Harwood “Bendy” White.

In giving its support, the organization said all three have the experience and motivation to lead Santa Barbara in these challenging times, and have demonstrated their dedication to the key SB CAN environmental priorities of housing, open space and transportation. All equally have pledged their support to the causes of social justice.

The group held a candidate forum on Aug. 12.

— Deborah Brasket is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN).