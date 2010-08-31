Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Get Low’

Aaron Schneider's debut feature-length film communicates the tragedy of a guilt-ridden life and the necessity of forgiveness

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | August 31, 2010 | 4:40 p.m.

4 Stars — Powerful

The prisons we construct for ourselves are far more devastating than those created by others. Knowing that we deserve to be punished, our own guilt isolates us as we deny ourselves love and life, accepting a self-imposed sentence. Even when we are told that telling the truth and asking for forgiveness will set us free, we mistakenly decide that we don’t deserve it. This truth is powerfully presented by director Aaron Schneider’s debut feature-length film, Get Low.

Based on the true story of a Tennessee man who requested a funeral before his death, the film displays Schneider’s obvious experience as an award-winning cinematographer in his visually complex telling of this tale. But the tension of the film is created in the well-written script by screenwriters Chris Provenzano and C. Gaby Mitchell as they add a deep and enslaving secret sin to the story.

Set in a backwoods cabin on 300 acres of untouched forest, Felix Bush (Robert Duvall) has lived for 40 years in self-imposed exile. Because he has little contact with the outside world and has little concern for his appearance, the rumors of who he is and what he has done have multiplied.

Children dare one another to throw rocks at his windows, while adults gossip with one another creating tall tales. Their gossip sets up one of the many memorable lines in the film in which the pastor says: “Gossip is the devil’s radio.”

When the local minister comes to inform him of a friend’s passing, Bush decides he needs to come clean before he dies himself, but that is far more difficult than he imagines. Weaving a complex plan, he asks the Quinn Mortuary owner, Frank Quinn (Bill Murray), with his assistant Buddy (Lucas Black), to hold a funeral party for him in which tales of who he is are to be shared, but in which he also plans to tell his own true story.

This awareness that we need to tell the truth about our lives and find forgiveness from those we’ve harmed before we die is true. But what is sad about this tale is that Bush tries to pay for his sin by his self-imposed isolation for 40 years and misses out on the life he could have lived as a forgiven person. Although the secret Bush holds is a tragic sin, his old friend and pastor Rev. Charlie Jackson (Bill Cobbs) had counseled him 40 years earlier to confess his sin and ask for God’s forgiveness as well as the woman he has betrayed, Mattie Darrow (Sissy Spacek).

That it took him 40 years to do so is sad and regrettable, but that he finally found peace is a powerful message of grace for all of us.

Discussion:

» Although we all do things for which we need to ask forgiveness, have you found it difficult to admit that in your life? What do you do when you realize you’ve sinned and hurt others?

» The decision of Rev. Jackson not to tell Bush’s story and confess for him forces Bush to face the truth about himself and find forgiveness and peace. Have you ever had a pastor help you face the truth and find forgiveness? What was the result?

» Adultery began a ripple effect in Bush’s life that cost two people their lives. Have you experienced betrayal and the ripple effect of its devastation in your life? How did you find peace?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 