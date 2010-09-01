$100,000 Donation Kicks Off DP Engineering Academy’s Gearing Up! Campaign

Funds will go toward state-of-the-art equipment for the new Elings Center for Engineering

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation has received a $100,000 anonymous donation to kick off its Gearing Up! capital campaign.

The Gearing Up! campaign will raise $655,000 for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and machinery for the new Elings Center for Engineering. The foundation already has raised $2,345,000 in its capital campaign, and construction of the Elings Center is under way. The new facility is scheduled to be open for students in September 2011.

“We are excited to receive this $100,000 gift,” said Amir Abo-Shaeer, director of the academy. “It shows that the community understands the importance of getting the best equipment for our students in time for our opening next fall. We are very grateful to the anonymous donor for giving this campaign such a great start.”

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is a joint program of the Santa Barbara School District and the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Regional Occupational Program.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.