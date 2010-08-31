Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Endowment for Youth Committee Launches Counseling and Family Support Program

The new low-cost service is available to individuals, couples and families

By John Hoyer | August 31, 2010 | 6:45 p.m.

The Endowment for Youth Committee has announced the opening of its newest program, Counseling and Family Support Services, or CFSS.

Article Image

Located in the heart of the Eastside of Santa Barbara, the new service is available immediately to individuals, couples and families. The well-trained, bilingual staff offers low-cost therapy in a way that is effective yet remains respectful to each client’s culture. Using an empowering approach involving listening and offering guided support, CFSS enables its clients to maintain control of their own growth and healing.

CFSS specializes in modifying problem behaviors in children and adolescents, as well as addressing difficult family issues. The program’s sliding scale fee structure ensures that our clients receive the help they need, regardless of their socioeconomic status or current financial situation.

Let the staff at CFSS support you and your family through your hard times. Call 805.730.3347 to see if CFSS can be of service to you.

The Endowment for Youth Committee has a long history of providing services to the youth in the greater Santa Barbara community. Established in 1986, the agency provides social, educational, recreational and culturally relevant programs and activities to enhance learning and accomplishments for Santa Barbara youth and their families.

For more information about the programs and services offered by the Endowment for Youth Committee, click here or call 805.730.3347.

— John Hoyer is the program director for Endowment for Youth Committee’s Counseling and Family Support Services.

