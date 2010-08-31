Sycamore Canyon Road Closed for Sewer Line Work

The emergency replacement project will be performed during daytime hours

The Montecito Sanitary District has hired Tierra Contracting to perform an emergency replacement of the sewer main located in Sycamore Canyon Road near Stoddard Lane by Cold Spring School, 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road.

The work will be performed during the day starting Tuesday, Aug. 31 with completion scheduled for the end of the day Friday, Sept. 3. Sycamore Canyon Road will be closed to through traffic in the area.

Motorists will be detoured onto Barker Pass Road when heading east and will be detoured onto Eucalyptus Hill Road when heading west. Cold Spring Road and Stoddard Lane will remain open.

Sycamore Canyon Road will reopen at the end of each work day and will be open to through traffic throughout the nighttime hours.

Emergency response has been coordinated such that these services can be provided within normal response times.

Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs and respect the construction zone.

— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.