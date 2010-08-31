Tickets Available for David Gray, Ray LaMontagne Show at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets are still available for the Sunday, Sept. 5 show starring David Gray and Ray LaMontagne plus special guest singer-songwriter Tift Merritt starting at 6 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas Ave.

Merritt will perform starting at 6 p.m., followed LaMontagne at 6:40 p.m. and Gray at 8:30 p.m.

Gray and LaMontagne are beloved across the globe for their hauntingly beautiful vocals and evocative songs and, as a result, the tour will undoubtedly leave fans counting down the minutes to this must-see live experience. During the co-headlining U.S. tour, concert-goers will be treated to both singer-songwriters’ fusion of acoustic tunes and passionate, powerful ballads.

Merritt will open the evening showcasing songs from her latest release See You On the Moon and the rest of her catalog. Working with a beautiful blend of folk, country and rock tunes and lyrics that speak directly from the soul, she continues the tradition of greats Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Leonard Cohen.

Tickets are on sale now at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket prices range from $39 to $75, plus applicable service charges. Click here to order online.

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.