Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:02 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Attorney Anna Cottle Joins Buynak & Fauver Law Firm

She specializes in business, corporate and intellectual property matters

By Kristine Maday for Buynak & Fauver | August 31, 2011 | 1:51 p.m.

Anna Cottle
Anna Cottle

Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak & Fauver, announced Wednesday that Anna Cottle has joined Buynak & Fauver as an attorney.

Cottle was recently admitted to the State Bar of California. She serves the firm’s clients, focusing on business, corporate and intellectual property matters.

Cottle earned bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and was admitted to the High Court of New Zealand as a barrister and solicitor.

Before joining Buynak & Fauver, Cottle practiced as a solicitor in the United Kingdom with Browne Jacobson LLP.

Currently at Buynak & Fauver LLP, Cottle is a trusted legal adviser to well-established and growth-stage companies. She advises clients on corporate governance, formation, intellectual property rights and global business strategies.

Buynak & Fauver specializes in business, employment, corporate, real estate, land use, tax and estate planning areas. The firm includes seven attorneys — Buynak, Cottle, Lana Clark, Maria DeSousa, Michael Fauver, Joy Margolis and Jim Scafide — along with paralegal staff.

Click here for more information about Buynak & Fauver.

— Kristine Maday represents Buynak & Fauver.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 