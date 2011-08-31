Attorney Anna Cottle Joins Buynak & Fauver Law Firm

She specializes in business, corporate and intellectual property matters

Tim Buynak, managing partner of Buynak & Fauver, announced Wednesday that Anna Cottle has joined Buynak & Fauver as an attorney.

Cottle was recently admitted to the State Bar of California. She serves the firm’s clients, focusing on business, corporate and intellectual property matters.

Cottle earned bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and was admitted to the High Court of New Zealand as a barrister and solicitor.

Before joining Buynak & Fauver, Cottle practiced as a solicitor in the United Kingdom with Browne Jacobson LLP.

Currently at Buynak & Fauver LLP, Cottle is a trusted legal adviser to well-established and growth-stage companies. She advises clients on corporate governance, formation, intellectual property rights and global business strategies.

Buynak & Fauver specializes in business, employment, corporate, real estate, land use, tax and estate planning areas. The firm includes seven attorneys — Buynak, Cottle, Lana Clark, Maria DeSousa, Michael Fauver, Joy Margolis and Jim Scafide — along with paralegal staff.

Click here for more information about Buynak & Fauver.

— Kristine Maday represents Buynak & Fauver.