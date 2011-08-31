Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:52 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Beth Sparkes Joins Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors

She brings experience as vice president of human resources for The Towbes Group

By Jennifer Goddard for the Coastal Housing Partnership | August 31, 2011 | 9:33 a.m.

Beth Sparkes
Beth Sparkes

Beth Sparkes, vice president of human resources for The Towbes Group, is the newest member of the Coastal Housing Partnership Board of Directors, announced Corby Gage, executive director of the local nonprofit.

The Coastal Housing Partnership is a network of South Coast employers who help make homeownership a reality for their employees.

As vice president of human resources, Sparkes is responsible for the direction of all benefits, compensation, recruitment, payroll, policies and procedures, worker’s compensation, employee relations and training programs at The Towbes Group. She is active in the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association and the Executive Summit division for top-level human resources executives throughout Santa Barbara.

“It is outstanding to have a board member whose organization has such a long history with our organization. The Towbes Group has been part of the Coastal Housing Partnership since 1995,” Gage said. “Beth’s perspective as a human resources professional provides a valuable dimension the board.”

The Coastal Housing Partnership was founded in 1987 by local employers who took action to help alleviate the impact of the area’s high cost of housing on their employees. Through homebuying education and assistance programs, the organization has helped more than 10,000 workers become homeowners.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.

