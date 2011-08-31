Work Set to Begin on San Ysidro Road Footpath Project in Montecito

The concept from a Montecito Union School parent soon will become reality

In just a few days — next Tuesday — work will begin on a footpath along San Ysidro Road that will allow people of all ages to walk safely along the busy thoroughfare in the heart of Montecito.

The idea for the path came from Montecito Union School parent Stephen Murdoch nearly four years ago. He wanted to walk to school with his two young daughters, but there was no place to do it safely.

Murdoch contacted the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) and funded a program to develop a workable concept and find ways to implement it.

With the support of parents, the principal, the school superintendent and the First District County Supervisor’s Office, COAST developed a plan for a natural, landscaped pathway made of decomposed granite in keeping with the character of Montecito that also complies with wheelchair access requirements.

The project won a state Safe Routes to School grant and will now become a reality.

The school is enthusiastic about walking and biking as healthy and clean transportation choices, and there is an active group of parents working with COAST’s Safe Routes to School coordinator to encourage more families to walk and bike to school.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.