Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:48 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office Finds SBCC Trustees Didn’t Violate Brown Act

The board has faced allegations over its handling of an evaluation for President Andreea Serban

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 31, 2011 | 5:28 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County chief deputy district attorney said Wednesday that SBCC trustees did not violate the Brown Act in their dealings with President Andreea Serban.

The Board of Trustees voted last month to put Serban on paid administrative leave after marathon meetings to discuss her evaluation, and allegations began to fly that the board had violated Brown Act rules at its June 8 meeting while discussing the evaluation and her employment.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerry Lulejian addressed concerns about the alleged violations after a letter was sent to him on Aug. 15 from Ray O’Connor of the group Take Back SBCC.

Lulejian said he investigated the matter and talked with the SBCC trustees’ attorney, Craig Price, as well as O’Connor. After a private consultation with Price about what occurred at the trustees’ closed session meeting, Lulejian concluded that the trustees did not have to make a public announcement after the June 8 meeting about Serban’s employment.

“I am confident that no Brown Act violation occurred at the June 8 meeting under the current state of the law,” he said in a statement.

The SBCC Board of Trustees has started the process of searching for a new president to replace Serban, and held a study session earlier this month to discuss how to move forward.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

DistrictAttorneyLetter_8-30-11

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 