Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:45 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

United Blood Services in Need of Donations Before Labor Day Weekend

In particular, there is a shortage of types O-negative, A-negative and AB

By Janna Nichols for United Blood Services | August 31, 2011 | 7:37 p.m.

The summer need for blood hasn’t stopped, and with the busy Labor Day weekend fast approaching, United Blood Services needs you to find the hero in you and donate blood.

Blood demand can be high on holidays such as these, and donations are needed before the weekend to ensure a steady supply. United Blood Services is asking donors to give this week and the week after the holiday to ensure there is an ample supply of blood on hand for the holiday weekend and subsequent weeks.

While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative, Type A-negative and Type AB (positive or negative) are especially needed, as there is currently a shortage of these blood types.

O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone and are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type. Likewise, type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies. There is always a special need for AB plasma, and this summer there is a serious shortage, both locally and nationally.

As a token of appreciation, all blood donors receive points for great rewards such as ice cream, movie tickets and more. If donors make an appointment ahead, they’ll receive an additional 100 points, which along with their donation award is enough points for a pint of ice cream. Click here for details.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara at 902 Laguna St. at the corner of Cañon Perdido, or at any of a number of community blood drives happening throughout the county. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 805.965.7037 or toll-free at 800.715.3699. Or click here, then click on “Donate Blood” and type in your ZIP code to find a list of drives nearby.

Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome, and will be honored as our appointment schedule allows. The blood center will be closed Monday in recognition of Labor Day.

You may donate blood if you are over age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 or younger.

The Santa Barbara Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (pizza served from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays), and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. The center will be closed on Labor Day.

— Janna Nichols is the marketing and communications manager for United Blood Services.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 