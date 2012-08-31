Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

Customers Line Up to Welcome New BevMo! Store in Goleta

Outlet opens in Camino Real Marketplace with tastings and demonstrations planned throughout the weekend

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 31, 2012 | 5:52 p.m.

A big crowd turned out Friday for the BevMo! grand opening at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, the liquor-retailer’s second store to open in the area.

BevMo!, which has moved in to space in the L-shaped building near Best Buy, is one of three major new businesses to open in the shopping center in recent months.

Two others — an ULTA Beauty cosmetics store and a Pier 1 Imports — took over part of the 25,000-square-foot retail space left by the closure of Borders Books & Music.

BevMo! handed out discount cards for the first 500 customers, and is offering tastings and demonstrations all weekend at its 7070 Marketplace Drive location.

A BevMo! store in the city of Santa Barbara received some pushback from community members who were worried about traffic and noise impacts, but opened at its 3025 State St. in September 2010.

The demonstration schedule for the Goleta BevMo! is:

Friday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. to noon — Fess Parker, Telegraph Brewing
12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Robert Hall, Firestone-Walker Brewing, Jim Beam
4 to 7 p.m. — Qupe, Tap-It Brewing, Absolut Vodka

Saturday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. to noon — Jack Daniels, NoHo
12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — J.Lohr, New Belgium, Grey Goose Vodka
4 to 7 p.m. — Tobin James, Sailor Jerry

Sunday, Sept. 2

Noon to 3 p.m. — Opolo, Blue Moon, Jagermeister Liqueur
3 to 6 p.m. — Justin Vineyards, Patron Tequila

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 