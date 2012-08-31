Customers Line Up to Welcome New BevMo! Store in Goleta

Outlet opens in Camino Real Marketplace with tastings and demonstrations planned throughout the weekend

A big crowd turned out Friday for the BevMo! grand opening at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, the liquor-retailer’s second store to open in the area.

BevMo!, which has moved in to space in the L-shaped building near Best Buy, is one of three major new businesses to open in the shopping center in recent months.

Two others — an ULTA Beauty cosmetics store and a Pier 1 Imports — took over part of the 25,000-square-foot retail space left by the closure of Borders Books & Music.

BevMo! handed out discount cards for the first 500 customers, and is offering tastings and demonstrations all weekend at its 7070 Marketplace Drive location.

A BevMo! store in the city of Santa Barbara received some pushback from community members who were worried about traffic and noise impacts, but opened at its 3025 State St. in September 2010.

The demonstration schedule for the Goleta BevMo! is:

Friday, Aug. 31

9 a.m. to noon — Fess Parker, Telegraph Brewing

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Robert Hall, Firestone-Walker Brewing, Jim Beam

4 to 7 p.m. — Qupe, Tap-It Brewing, Absolut Vodka

Saturday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. to noon — Jack Daniels, NoHo

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. — J.Lohr, New Belgium, Grey Goose Vodka

4 to 7 p.m. — Tobin James, Sailor Jerry

Sunday, Sept. 2

Noon to 3 p.m. — Opolo, Blue Moon, Jagermeister Liqueur

3 to 6 p.m. — Justin Vineyards, Patron Tequila

