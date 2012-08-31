Bill Macfadyen: Manhunt Brings Out Teams Searching for Fugitives, Readers Hunting News

Best of Noozhawk 08.31.12 makes a tragic discovery, uncovers a new state fire tax, follows a high-speed chase and throws in a great white shark for good measure

(Jack Kimball video)

What were you reading on Noozhawk this past week?

1. Deputies Capture Parolee Wanted in Goleta Stabbing

After a 24-hour manhunt, a prison parolee was captured Aug. 24, a day after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance at a Goleta apartment complex. Another suspect was arrested hours earlier.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies combed the Ellwood area of western Goleta by ground and air on the night of Aug. 23, searching for Michael Anthony Glover, 32, of Santa Barbara. Glover, who recently had been released from prison, was accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Davenport Road.

Sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi told Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton that Glover had been staying with the victim and his mother at a condominium complex in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue. He said Glover had assaulted the victim several times over the previous week but none of the attacks had been reported to authorities.

Glover was located near Hollister and Turnpike Road on the evening of Aug. 24, and arrested without incident.

A second man, Raymond Steve Murillo, 29, also of Santa Barbara, was arrested in Carpinteria in connection with the stabbing.

Arnoldi said both men will face attempted-murder charges. They were each booked into County Jail with bail set at $1 million. Officials said Glover was also being held on a no-bail warrant and a probation violation.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Arnoldi said investigators do not know why the three men were at the apartment complex, and no motive was given for the attack.

Meanwhile, many thanks to my friend, Jack Kimball, for shooting and sharing the video from the manhunt.

2. Body Found at Alisal Guest Ranch Identified as Missing Man

The nearly two-week search for a missing San Marino man ended Aug. 29 when his body was found in the lake at Alisal Guest Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Kurt Brimberry, 55, disappeared Aug. 18 after he crashed into a tree while driving in the 2500 block of Alisal Road. A passer-by had seen a man matching Brimberry’s description walking toward the ranch but an air and ground search, which included dog teams, failed to locate him. At the time, officials said they believed he was in need of medical attention as a result of the accident and a prior health condition.

A ranch employee discovered the body on the morning of Aug. 29 and called authorities. A sheriff’s dive team made the recovery.

The cause of death is under investigation.

At the time of the accident, Brimberry and his family were vacationing in the area.

3. Warnings Posted After Latest Great White Shark Sighting

Great white shark. Those three words may strike fear in the hearts of swimmers, surfers and pinniped lovers, but they’re fantastic for our site traffic.

Another great white shark sighting prompted a new round of beach warnings along the Santa Barbara waterfront. The latest encounter came on the afternoon of Aug. 27 when a veteran commercial fisherman spied a 15-footer near the entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor.

Great white shark.

4. California Tacking On $150 per Parcel Fee for Property Owners in Fire Zones

Having first lopped off millions of dollars from the CalFire budget, Sacramento politicians hatched a plan to make the state’s firefighting agency whole — or mostly so. As of September, property owners in state-managed fire zones will be charged an additional annual fee of $150 for each “habitable structure” — even though they already pay for fire protection through their property taxes.

Thousands of homes are affected in Santa Barbara County, including hundreds on the South Coast that are located north of Cathedral Oaks, Foothill, Sycamore Canyon and East Valley roads. Click here to view a map of the affected neighborhoods.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, a supporter of the bill, told Noozhawk that the fee is necessary to allow CalFire to maintain critical services, like fire prevention.

Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Chip Hickman countered that he believes the fee is “double-taxing our constituents” in Montecito’s special district and that he doesn’t expect such local fire districts to see any of that CalFire money. He believes the law will be challenged in court.

Noozhawk readers were divided.

Sb native called the fee “a great idea….very libertarian and personal responsibility-oriented. Great direction in fee for service!”

PGL disagreed.

“The bigger issue here is that this is a parcel tax, and a capricious one at that,” PGL wrote. “Using the logic of this example, which is supported by our assemblyman, Das Williams, any government agency with a budget deficit can get its own tax imposed to make up for the shortfall.

“What’s next? School funding is suffering. Can schools start imposing their own taxes? As a matter of fact, they can and they are. But they have to go through the electoral process as defined by state law. What makes CalFire so much more special than the Santa Barbara School District?”

5. Motorist Leads Deputies on Late-Night, High-Speed Chase from Montecito to Santa Ynez

What was supposed to be a “routine” traffic stop ended up being a 40-mile chase Aug. 28 as a fugitive fled authorities at speeds in excess of 90 mph.

Late that night, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy spotted a pickup truck driving in Montecito without its lights. Rather than stop, the driver took off, racing along Highway 101, neighborhood streets in Santa Barbara and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass — trailed by police cars with sirens wailing.

The California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip across the roadway at Armour Ranch Road but the driver blew threw. Running on three punctured tires, the truck continued another two miles to Highway 246, where the CHP tried again to stop the vehicle, also unsuccessfully.

After one of the damaged tires shredded away, the driver came to a stop at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, got out of the truck and surrendered.

The suspect was identified as Allen Rappuhn, 38, of Santa Barbara. He was booked into County Jail on felony charges of recklessly evading law enforcement without due regard for the safety of others, and several outstanding felony warrants from San Luis Obispo County.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the chase.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton captured the law-enforcement scanner traffic from much of the chase and created a fascinating audio file of the progression. Have a listen:

• • •

