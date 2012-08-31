Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Appreciating the American Roots Songbook at the Lobero

Jim Kweskin and Geoff Muldaur headline a fine evening of folk music

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 31, 2012 | 3:11 p.m.

Jim Kweskin and Geoff Muldaur have been bringing renditions of old tunes to appreciative contemporaneous audiences for almost 50 years.

Starting in 1963, they breathed new life into the then-already-decades-old jug band music genre as members of the Jim Kweskin Jug Band; in the process, they inspired bands including the Grateful Dead and the Lovinʼ Spoonful. And at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday night, together with fine fiddler Suzy Thompson, they continued their tradition of wowing their audience with old (and mostly obscure) American folk songs.

But first, the evening started with an engaging set from Tom Ball (harmonica, vocals, guitar) and Kenny Sultan (guitar, banjo guitar), who have been playing together for 30 years and who are well known to and loved by patrons of Cold Spring Tavern and other drinking establishments around town. Ball and Sultan were joined by Jody Eulitz, who was able to produce an impressive range of sounds by playing a cardboard winebox with brushes.

Ball and Sultan superbly delivered their good-time blues-based repertoire, with songs dating all the way back to 1903 with “I Got Mine,” which they revealed that they first heard covered by Kweskin, updated to include a reference to Cold Spring Tavern. Later, Sultan and Eulitz played an instrumental version of “Bill Bailey,” another song that they had heard covered years ago by Kweskin.

Other highlights, both musically and comically, included “All Talk and No Action,” which was written for talkative audiences that they have tried to play for, “Brown Liquor in a Dirty Glass” and “Don’t Roll Your Bloodshot Eyes at Me.”

Kweskin, Muldaur and Thompson kicked off their set with the stompin’ “Blues in a Bottle,” which Kweskin said he only recently discovered was originally by Prince Albert Hunt.

They proceeded to play cool covers of other songs from the “American roots songbook” of yesteryear, sometimes as learned from Harry Smith’s Anthology of American Folk Music and always with an interesting introduction that told a bit about the songs, including (with the respective original artist) “Fishin’ Blues” (Henry Thomas), “You Took Advantage of Me” (Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart), “Boll Weevil Holler” (Vera Ward Hall), the fiddle showcase “Yellow Dog Blues” (W.C. Handy, Wise String Orchestra) and “Turn Your Money Green” (Furry Lewis).

Other catchy old tunes were “Papa’s on the Housetop” (“Scrapper” Blackwell), to which Muldaur groaned when Kweskin reminded him that they had playing that song for almost 50 years; the protest song “Down on Penny’s Farm,” to which the audience sang along for the choruses; and one song not from the American roots music songbook, the South African “Guabi Guabi.”

As was apparently the case back in the 1960s — my excuse: I don’t remember the ‘60s because I wasn’t alive then — Jim and Geoff cracked spontaneous jokes between songs, including such gems as “If we would’ve had electric tuners in the ‘60s, that decade would’ve gone by twice as fast” and “Geoff likes to say that we play for old people ... and their parents.”

The evening’s highlight came when Ball, Sultan and Eulitz joined in with Kweskin, Muldaur and Thompson, starting with “Minglewood Blues,” giving a fuller sound and lots of smokin’ playing. The whole gang followed up with “Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me” and the encore “Rag Mama.”

What a treat to have the talented and amusing musicians that graced the Lobero stage turn us all on to so much “new” old music!

Tom and Kenny Setlist

All Talk and No Action
I Got Mine
Brown Liquor in a Dirty Glass
Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come Home?
It Should’ve Been Me
Maria Elena
Automobile Mechanic
Don’t Roll Your Bloodshot Eyes at Me

Kweskin and Muldaur Setlist

Blues in a Bottle
Fishin’ Blues
You Took Advantage of Me
Boll Weevil Holler
Yellow Dog Blues
Papa’s on the Housetop
Sweet to Mama
Guabi Guabi
Turn Your Money Green
Down on Penny’s Farm
Minglewood Blues
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives to Me

Encore

Rag Mama

Noozhawk contributing writer Jeff Moehlis is a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 