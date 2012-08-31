Montecito Bank & Trust Hosting September B2B Breakfast

Learn more Sept. 11 about the MBT B2B series coming this fall

Montecito Bank & Trust will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s September Business-2-Business Breakfast, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .