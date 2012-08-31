Republican Candidate Forum Planned in Santa Barbara

Advanced reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling or texting 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The event will be sponsored by Santa Barbara Area Republicans, a joint effort of Santa Barbara Republican clubs, including Santa Barbara Republican Women, Federated; R.I.T.A. (Research Issues and Take Action) Republican Women, Federated; Santa Barbara Republican Club; and the Carpinteria Valley Republican Club.

They will answer questions from the public following their introductory statements. Admission is free and open to the public. Free parking validation will be provided by the DoubleTree, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >