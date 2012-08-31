Republican Candidate Forum Planned in Santa Barbara

Local Republican candidates will participate in a candidate forum at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Scheduled to appear are Elizabeth Emken, candidate for U.S. Senate; Abel Maldonado, candidate for U.S. Congress; Mike Stoker, candidate for California State Senate; and Robin Walter, candidate for California State Assembly.
They will answer questions from the public following their introductory statements. Admission is free and open to the public. Free parking validation will be provided by the DoubleTree, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.
The event will be sponsored by Santa Barbara Area Republicans, a joint effort of Santa Barbara Republican clubs, including Santa Barbara Republican Women, Federated; R.I.T.A. (Research Issues and Take Action) Republican Women, Federated; Santa Barbara Republican Club; and the Carpinteria Valley Republican Club.
Advanced reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling or texting 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.