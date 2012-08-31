Industry Education Council, Chamber to Host Business Appreciation Luncheon

The Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau will host their annual Business Appreciation Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

The theme for this year’s event is “Lights! Cameras! Partnerships!” in recognition of the leading roles that partnerships play in public education. It is an opportunity to thank the many donors who help schools write the script for student success.

Companies, nonprofit agencies and individuals provide schools with surplus resources, awards and incentives for students, plus food for school activities. Many business leaders also share their time and expertise by participating in career days and the Principal For a Day program. These activities help teachers give students the skills needed for success, and the luncheon is an annual event to show appreciation for that.

The luncheon will feature the distribution of eight computers through the Computer Connections program, a joint venture between the Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau. More than 180 students and their families have received new computer packages through the program for underserved children.

Reservations are available by contacting Marcy Lariz, chamber events and marketing coordinator, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.925.2403 x816. Questions about the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and their partnerships can be addressed to Peggy Greer, SMVIEC liaison, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.349.0443.

— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.