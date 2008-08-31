UCSB Cross Country: Gauchos Women Take 1st, Men 2nd in Lagoon Open

Senior Danielle Domenichelli wins the women’s 5K in UCSB win over Westmont and Cal Poly.

UCSB’s women’s cross-country team captured first place at the 2008 season-opening UCSB Lagoon Open at UCSB on Saturday. Senior Danielle Domenichelli led the way, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 17:51. On the men’s side, Cal Poly took first in the 8-kilometer race.

The UCSB women defeated Cal Poly, 26-38 and cross-town foe Westmont, 26-72. The Mustang men locked up first place, defeating the Gauchos, 19-42 and Westmont, 19-78.

In the women’s 5K, Domenichelli crossed the finish line first and Ashlee Beechan was the next-best finisher for UCSB, coming in fourth with a time of 18:21. Ashley Ramirez (18:40), a junior from Oxnard College and Oxnard High; Katie Voigtlander (18:41); Breanne Strenkowski (18:44); and Ariana Selix (18:48) each finished in the top-10, helping the Gauchos to the victory.

Lauren Mulkey was the top finisher from Cal Poly, coming in second at 17:57, while Lisa Griego had Westmont’s top mark, finishing 11th with a time of 18:57.

The men’s 8K was won by Cal Poly’s Daniel Gonia, who ran a personal-best time of 24:23. UCSB’s Scott Smith took second with a mark of 24:42. Westmont’s top finisher was Jacob Goodin, who captured 27th with a time of 26:25.

The three-race event began with a community 5K that was won by UCSB’s Ryan Martin with a time of 16:30.

Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams will be back in action Sept. 13 when they compete in the Aztec Invitational hosted by San Diego State.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.