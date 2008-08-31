UCSB Cross Country: Gauchos Women Take 1st, Men 2nd in Lagoon Open

UCSB’s women’s cross-country team captured first place at the 2008 season-opening UCSB Lagoon Open at UCSB on Saturday. Senior Danielle Domenichelli led the way, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 17:51. On the men’s side, Cal Poly took first in the 8-kilometer race.
The UCSB women defeated Cal Poly, 26-38 and cross-town foe Westmont, 26-72. The Mustang men locked up first place, defeating the Gauchos, 19-42 and Westmont, 19-78.
Lauren Mulkey was the top finisher from Cal Poly, coming in second at 17:57, while Lisa Griego had Westmont’s top mark, finishing 11th with a time of 18:57.
The men’s 8K was won by Cal Poly’s Daniel Gonia, who ran a personal-best time of 24:23. UCSB’s Scott Smith took second with a mark of 24:42. Westmont’s top finisher was Jacob Goodin, who captured 27th with a time of 26:25.
The three-race event began with a community 5K that was won by UCSB’s Ryan Martin with a time of 16:30.
Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams will be back in action Sept. 13 when they compete in the Aztec Invitational hosted by San Diego State.
Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.