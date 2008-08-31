Westmont Soccer: Warriors Get 1st Win with 3-1 Victory over S. Oregon

Westmont women’s soccer team enjoyed a 3-1 win over Southern Oregon on Saturday in Irvine to tally its first victory of the 2008 season. The Warriors (1-1-1) controlled the tempo of the game and, according to assistant coach Kristi Kiely, “had the run of play” throughout.

“The team showed a lot of patience today,” Kiely noted. “We controlled the pace and had possession about 80 percent of the game. It was a good victory.”

The Warriors got on the board first with a goal by sophomore forward Jameisha Washington.At about the 35-minute mark, Southern Oregon (0-3) evened the score at a goal apiece and took momentum away from the Warriors going into halftime. But Westmont responded after the intermission to reclaim control of the game with a goal from Shanae Coker. Amy Lawson added the third goal, scoring on a jumble in the front of Southern Oregon’s goal.

“In the final three minutes, Natalie Johnston had a couple of good saves to preserve the win for us,” Kiely noted.

The Warriors return to campus to attend the first week of classes before their next outing Sept. 8 at Cal State Los Angeles.

Ron Smith is Westmont‘s sports information director.