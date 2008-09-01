Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Donates $250,000 In Hurricane Response Funds

The money is available to the Gulf Coast's nonprofit clinics, health centers and other care sites to assist during Hurricane Gustav.

By Jim Prosser | September 1, 2008 | 6:22 p.m.

Direct Relief International on Monday announced it has committed $250,000 in special hurricane response funds to assist the medical “safety net” — nonprofit clinics, community health centers and alternate care sites at evacuation and shelter areas — along the U.S. Gulf Coast in response to Hurricane Gustav, which is expected to make landfall Monday.

“We think it’s important to make these funds available so that safety-net clinics and community health centers can ramp up their operations,” President and CEO Thomas Tighe said. “These nonprofit facilities have no financial cushion to absorb an influx of patients or financial losses caused by emergencies like this. They may need to procure items locally that are needed immediately, pay for extra staff or finance other short-term concerns.”

Direct Relief is coordinating with the National Association of Community Health Centers and State Primary Care Associations in the Gulf, as well as with individual clinics — all of which Direct Relief has worked with on an ongoing basis since Hurricane Katrina struck three years ago.

In addition to cash resources, Direct Relief already has placed medical material aid into the region. In July, the organization delivered 18 hurricane preparedness packs to locations along the Gulf Coast in advance of possible hurricanes in the late summer and early fall months, and on Friday sent three additional shipments of medical supplies to alternate care sites in Louisiana operating at evacuation sites. Longtime corporate donors including Abbott, BD, CVS, Johnson & Johnson, Matrixx and Miltex have given their products for use at these sites, and FedEx has donated transportation services.

Additional infusions of medical essentials will be provided as necessary to help meet demand. Direct Relief has about $60 million (wholesale) in standing medical material inventory at any given time at its headquarters in Santa Barbara that can be focused on helping the people of the Gulf Coast.

Members of the public wishing to support Direct Relief’s activities for Hurricane Gustav may donate to the Hurricane Preparedness & Response fund online at www.directrelief.org, by phone at 805.964.4767 or by mail at the address on the Web site. Every dollar donated to the fund is used exclusively for programs assisting health care for people affected by hurricanes, not for fundraising or administration.

Jim Prosser is press secretary for Direct Relief International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 