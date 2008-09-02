Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Free Presentation to Take Stock of State of Banking System

By Jonatha King | September 2, 2008 | 2:00 a.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is sponsoring a free one-hour presentation on the state of the banking system, current economic conditions, specifics about recent bank failures and what to look for when selecting a bank.

Featured speakers will include Dr. Bill Watkins, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and a former research economist at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. who will present an overview of the banking system and current economic conditions, and Edward Carpenter, principal of Carpenter and Company, who will discuss the difference between the problems facing large and small banks, specifics about recent bank failures, and what to look for when selecting a bank.

“Headlines are full of confusing information about the current state of the banking industry and the tightening of credit markets,” said CEO and President Janet Garufis. “We feel it is critical to provide factual information to the public to help them make informed decisions and to help them separate fact from fiction.”

The presentation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept.17 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

There is no charge to the public, but seating is limited. For reservations, call 805.564.0236 or visit www.montecito.com/factandfiction.

Jonatha King is a public relations representative for Montecito Bank & Trust.

