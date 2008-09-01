Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Gail Rink: Obituaries and Memorials

Remembrances of the deceased serve an important purpose. A project between Noozhawk and Hospice of Santa Barbara can help add a personal touch

By Gail Rink, Hospice of Santa Barbara | September 1, 2008 | 12:49 p.m.

Obituaries and memorials are reflections of our nation’s history. They are public expressions of our cultural values. Obituaries and memorials also suggest the history of America’s view of death. Each person’s life story contributes to the social collective.

Gail Rink

Obituaries are subtle vehicles to experience the values and beliefs of the citizenry. They contain the familial and personal demographics of the deceased. Place of birth. Lineage. Education. Employment. Family survivors. Remembrances. Place of burial. Time of services. A respectful biography. Obituaries are a place to define the “living qualities” of a person.

Memorials serve much the same purpose. However, memorials are concrete objects. Naming of buildings. Head stones. Donations. Cemeteries. Crosses at the roadside. Bouquets against a fence. Memorials are markers of the past that help us remember and give meaning to our lives.

A friend was describing his first trip to Normandy. As he spoke, his eyes were somewhere else. He saw Normandy. His words were courage, vast, brave. His breathing hastened. He felt Normandy. My friend believes that life can be bold, raw and gallant. He knows suffering. He values courage, honesty and bravery. The Normandy memorial mirrored his own beliefs.

Cremation expanded the value of memorials. Memorial services replaced funerals as a celebration of life. Family and friends participate in designing the service. The personal touch is evident. The deceased seems to be present everywhere.

During the 1980s and early ‘90s, many of the patients I served had AIDS. Memorial services could be extraordinary. Prayer flags along the beach at Padero. Rain sticks. Photo collages. Favorite shoes. A crib full of teddy bears. Memorial services can be very intimate; actually, you can set just about any tone you choose. More services than not have the tone of the honoree. Memorial services help us reconstruct the past into the present. Memory goes to feelings, relationships and influence. We connect. We celebrate. We remember.

Certainly, death is more out of the closet with the integration of hospice care into health care, into the culture, into our lives. Hospice people are the sentries to keeping the door opened in regards to end of life care and education. We companion one another. We share our skills and educate you as you experience one of life’s most sacred events. However, families and friends provide the real caring.

We learn from the obituaries the real person you cared for. The person you loved. We attend the memorial services to find our place among all the family and friends who served him and who knew him far longer than we did. We gather to share our respect for the families and loved ones. We are honored to have served.

I invite you to participate in the obituaries and memorial project between Hospice of Santa Barbara and Noozhawk. Post obituaries at Noozhawk and link to the hospice Web site at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org for a more personal opportunity to design your memorials.

— Gail Rink, MSW, is executive director of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 