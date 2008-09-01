Heritage Oaks Bank Donates $500 to Santa Maria Noon Time Kiwanis

Heritage Oaks Bank has made a $500 donation to the Santa Maria Noon Time Kiwanis.

For the past four years, the Noon Time Kiwanis has prepared a pancake breakfast for all race participants.

The Santa Maria Style Fun Run event, sponsored by Heritage Oaks Bank, is staged at Town Center West with the 5K running course run on Broadway. The Fun Run event is the prelude to the annual Elks Rodeo parade. Each race participant received a race day T-shirt and a medal commemorating the city of Santa Maria’s centennial celebration.

“Each year we want to build on the previous year’s success, and this year’s event continued that momentum,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing and race director for Heritage Oaks Bank. “Heritage Oaks Bank is proud to play a role in an event that symbolizes the spirit of the Santa Maria Valley community, our sponsoring partners and participants in a fun-filled family environment.”

The Noon Time Kiwanis has sponsored the pancake breakfast all four years Heritage Oaks Bank has sponsored the Santa Maria Fun Run.

The fifth annual Santa Maria Style Fun Run will take place the first Saturday in June 2009.

Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.