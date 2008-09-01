Heritage Oaks Bank Donates $500 to Santa Maria Noon Time Kiwanis

Heritage Oaks Bank has made a $500 donation to the Santa Maria Noon Time Kiwanis.
For the past four years, the Noon Time Kiwanis has prepared a pancake breakfast for all race participants.
The Santa Maria Style Fun Run event, sponsored by Heritage Oaks Bank, is staged at Town Center West with the 5K running course run on Broadway. The Fun Run event is the prelude to the annual Elks Rodeo parade. Each race participant received a race day T-shirt and a medal commemorating the city of Santa Maria’s centennial celebration.
The Noon Time Kiwanis has sponsored the pancake breakfast all four years Heritage Oaks Bank has sponsored the Santa Maria Fun Run.
The fifth annual Santa Maria Style Fun Run will take place the first Saturday in June 2009.
Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.