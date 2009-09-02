Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County’s Drug Discount Card Program Now Available

The free Coast2Coast program is open to all residents and can be used in conjunction with health plans

By William Boyer | September 2, 2009 | 12:08 a.m.

Santa Barbara County officials on Tuesday announced that a new drug discount card program approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on July 14 is now available to all county residents.

“Santa Barbara County is proud to provide its residents with the new Coast2Coast RX pharmacy discount program to help provide them with additional relief to counter the rising costs of prescription drugs,” board chairman and 5th District Supervisor Joe Centeno.

The discount cards are easy to obtain and can be used at most major and independent pharmacies throughout Santa Barbara County. There are no eligibility requirements, and the program is open to all county residents, including family members living outside the county, regardless of income level, age or health status.

The Coast2Coast Rx card is distributed for free by Financial Marketing Concepts Inc. and may provide significant cost-saving discounts to residents without health insurance or to underinsured residents with high deductibles. It also may provide savings to people in need of prescription medications not covered by their health plans.

In the past two years, other Coast2Coast cardholders saved an average of 38 percent off the retail price of more than 60,000 prescription drugs and medications in the program’s formulary, according to Marty Dettelbach, the company’s chief marketing officer.

The discount card is available online at www.coast2coastrx.com/santabarbaraca and at all participating pharmacy locations and many county facilities. Cardholders can check online for specific prescribed medications, the cost and the location of the nearest participating pharmacy.

“Using the Coast2Coast Rx Discount Card is easy,” Centeno said. “Simply present it at a participating pharmacy. There is no enrollment form, no membership fee, and no restrictions or limits on frequency of use. Cardholders and their family members can use the card any time their prescriptions are not covered by insurance or other means.”

Click here or call 800.931.8872 or 805.568.2820 for more information.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 