David Pritchett: City Council Candidate Announces Endorsements

The Santa Barbara hopeful picks up the support of SB CAN and the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council

David Pritchett’s Santa Barbara City Council campaign has received a boost from several endorsements as the election nears. Getting a nod from the labor community, Pritchett picked up the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council (AFL-CIO), which represents 78,000 workers in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“David Pritchett understands the challenges impacting working families in Santa Barbara. He will be an advocate for better working conditions, fair salaries and pensions, and affordable housing,” said Steven Weiner, executive secretary/treasurer of the Tri-Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. “He is someone who will work on behalf of the middle class, which is vanishing in Santa Barbara.”

The Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) Action Fund held a candidates forum on Aug. 12, where members voted on which candidates to endorse for Santa Barbara mayor and council.

Bob Potter, an SB CAN board member Mesa neighborhood resident and retired UCSB professor, said: “The SB CAN Action Fund offers its endorsement to David Pritchett. He has the experience and motivation to lead the city in these challenging times and has demonstrated his dedication to the key SB CAN environmental priorities of housing, open space and transportation. He also pledged his support to the causes of social justice.”

“I am grateful for these endorsements, as they are another way to let voters know what I offer as a candidate ready to serve our great city. It means a lot to me to be recognized by a group that advocates for sound urban planning, and by a group that protects the rights of workers,” Pritchett said. “But I’m not taking any time to rest on my laurels. I’m back on the streets, knocking on voters’ doors on a daily basis. I look forward to meeting my neighbors all across Santa Barbara.”

Click here to view a complete list of Pritchett’s endorsements.

— Mo McFadden is the communications director for the David Pritchett for Santa Barbara City Council campaign.