Four Bank Presidents to Discuss Industry, Policy

Four bank presidents will participate in a panel discussion at the first event in the California Lutheran University 2009-10 Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series.

The breakfast and panel discussion on banking policy will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley.

The panelists will be Janet Garufis of Montecito Bank & Trust, George Leis of Pacific Capital Bancorp, Lynda Nahra of Community West Bank and John Nerland of California Oaks State Bank. Jim Rondeau, host of “Crosstalk” on National Public Radio station KCLU, will moderate.

The Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series brings members of the business and civic communities together to share ideas and hear from prominent leaders in the region. The series will continue with presentations by Keith Leonard of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals on entrepreneurial biotechnology on Nov. 12; former Ford Motor Company CEO Donald Petersen and J.D. Power and Associates founder JamesPower III on the U.S. automobile industry on Jan. 21; Naval Base Ventura County Commander Capt. James McHugh on the military’s economic impact on March 18; and former NPR host Alex Chadwick on sustainability on May 4. All of the breakfasts will be held in CLU’s Lundring Events Center.

The Sept. 22 breakfast will be the only one held at the Reagan Library, at 40 Presidential Drive. For more information or reservations, click here, or contact Sharon Nelson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.493.3150. Reservations are required by Sept. 17.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.