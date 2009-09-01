Google Gmail Service Experiences Global Outage

Google’s popular e-mail service experienced a widespread disruption for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon, frustrating an unknown number of Gmail users trying to send and receive messages.

Later Tuesday, Google said it had fixed the problem. The Mountain View-based company did not disclose what the problem was but said the cause was under investigation. “We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Google said in an updated alert in its RSS feed.

To check your Gmail status, click here for Google’s App Status Dashboard. On the site, Google advises users to access their e-mail via IMAP or POP services. Click here for configuration instructions.

Gmail users encountered service interruptions Monday, and the widespread outage struck about 1:15 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

With more than 100 million users, Google’s Gmail service is one of the world’s most popular Webmail services. Google experienced two large service disruptions earlier this year.

