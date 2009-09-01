Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Partnership Launches ‘Goleta Prepare Now’ Campaign

The two-year initiative will distribute disaster preparedness information to residents throughout the community

By Marjorie Wass | September 1, 2009 | 11:44 p.m.

The Goleta Partnership for Preparedness (GP4P), an innovative alliance of the city of Goleta, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter, on Tuesday announced the launch of “Goleta Prepare Now,” a two-year initiative that will provide disaster preparedness information to every Goleta resident.

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves, Goleta Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristen Amyx and Red Cross chapter CEO Louise Kolbert introduced the initiative to Goleta city staff, Red Cross volunteers and the community in a news conference at the Goleta Kmart.

Through outreach, education, workshops and a strong community presence, GP4P’s “Goleta Prepare Now” will reach out to every member of the Goleta community to promote disaster preparedness.

Throughout September, which is National Preparedness Month, GP4P will have volunteers and preparedness displays set up at Goleta grocery, drug and hardware stores, as part of the campaign’s “Shop for Your Kit” campaign. Displays will feature emergency preparedness information, materials and emergency backpacks for sale, and volunteers will hand out reusable grocery store bags with preprinted information on what should be included in a basic emergency kit. “Shop for Your Kit” is the first phase of the two-year initiative.

GP4P also will give presentations and community workshops, hold an emergency backpack giveaway for low-income individuals and families, and create a Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program. CERT is a nationwide program that trains members of the community in emergency preparedness, leadership, search and rescue,and first aid.

“In the past year, we have experienced an unusually large number of disasters,” Mayor Aceves said. “The Goleta Partnership for Preparedness wants to educate and empower Goleta residents with the tools they need to take care of themselves and their families, because it isn’t if a disaster is going to happen — it’s when.”

“Goleta’s business community is excited to participate in this initiative and get disaster preparedness information into the hands of every Goleta resident and business,” Amyx said. “It is our responsibility as employers and employees to prepare ourselves and our workplaces for the unthinkable.”

Kolbert said: “It has been an honor to work with the city of Goleta and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce over the last two years through the Goleta Partnership for Preparedness. And now, with ‘Goleta Prepare Now,’ we are recommitting ourselves to our goal of ensuring that residents and businesses are prepared in the event of a disaster.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

 

