Public Meeting Scheduled on Highway 246 Passing Lanes Project

An information session will be held Wednesday at Lompoc City Hall

The public is invited to attend an information meeting on the Highway 246 Passing Lanes Project from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The proposed project would be built on Highway 246 between Purisima and Domingos roads. The project would include passing lanes and left-turn pockets.

The public can learn more about the features of the project and submit written or verbal comments. Caltrans engineering, traffic operations and environmental staff will be available to answer questions. A brief presentation will be given at 5:45 p.m.

The public may submit written comments no later than Sept. 17 to Caltrans, Attn: Matt Fowler, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.