Thief Rides Off with Antique Scooter

Owner says the orange classic has sentimental value

Rick Reyes is hopeful that someone can provide the lead he needs to recover his antique orange scooter.

The scooter was parked near Montecito and North Nopal streets when it was stolen about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reyes, a Camp Canine employee, said in an e-mail to Noozhawk that he had planned to restore the scooter as a future gift for his baby daughter, born Aug. 13.

He said the scooter has been registered with the police and recovery Web sites. Anyone with information about the scooter should contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .