Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Rabobank Launches Teen Video Contest on Saving Money

Students ages 13 to 16 can compete for savings bonds of up to $3,000

By Andy Frokjer | September 1, 2010 | 12:49 p.m.

The ABA Education Foundation with the help of Rabobank, N.A. has launched a first-of-its kind video contest to get teens talking about saving money.

“The Lights, Camera, Save! contest will allow teens to role play and record their thoughts regarding the value of saving money,” said Don Toussaint, Rabobank regional president. “It’s a way to get kids thinking about saving and its impact.”

The video contest is one of several components of the ABA Education Foundation’s Teach Children to Save program. This component is a unique competition that encourages youths to use video to communicate the value of saving and inspire others to become lifelong savers.

“The contest is meant to be fun and exciting, but when all is said and done, we hope teens will take action and live this message, ‘Start young, save more,’” Toussaint said.

To participate, students ages 13 to 16 can stop by their nearest Rabobank branch or click here for an entry form and contest details. Rabobank will host the first round of local-level judging and will submit one winning video to compete on the national level for a chance at $3,000, $1,500 and $500 in U.S. savings bonds and an iPod Touch.

The Teach Children to Save program is a national campaign that organizes banker volunteers to educate young people about the importance of developing a lifelong savings habit. Since 1997, the campaign has reached 3.4 million young people with the help of some 80,000 banker volunteers, an annual awareness day — Teach Children to Save Day — and the Teach Children to Save Web site.

— Andy Frokjer is vice president of advertising and communications manager at Rabobank, N.A..

 
