Santa Barbara Kids Magazine Releases Second Issue

Santa Barbara Kids Magazine, a local youth-led publication, has released its second issue.

With a circulation of 10,000 copies, the free magazine can be found in newsstands, local retailers and family attractions throughout Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Kids Magazine is an advertising-based publication that donates all profits to local charitable organizations.

Santa Barbara Kids Magazine targets youths age 15 or younger and features stories, puzzles, jokes and games written by local kids. The young founders of the magazine selected Direct Relief International, Heal the Ocean and the Storyteller Children’s Center as the recipients of the roughly $6,200 in profit from the magazine.

“I’d like to thank our supportive local advertisers for believing in us and believing that kids really can make a difference in our community,” said Katy Villanueva, 17-year-old publisher/editor.

Dean Noble, director of marketing for the Santa Barbara Zoo, said, “We’re honored to support Santa Barbara Kids Magazine. It is a great way for the Santa Barbara Zoo to reach kids and families, and we are proud to support this fantastic project that gives back to our community.”

The current issue focuses on local kids as “changemakers” in the community and the world. Highlights include defenders of the environment: Max deGruy, 17, and the Heal the Ocean Junior Council; messengers of truth: Santa Barbara Middle School Teen Press (a group of teen journalists covering local and global newsworthy people and events); and deliverers of global health, Youth for Direct Relief.

Villanueva says the message is simple: “Any kid can be a changemaker, so don’t be afraid to take your idea and run with it.”

With plans to increase publication to a bi-annual cycle, and to move the magazine online, the young journalists turned entrepreneurs are hoping to reach more young people, highlight more local youth heroes, and raise money and awareness for the community.

For more information, please contact Villanueva, 15-year-old sales director Skyler Matthews, 13-year-old photographer Sumner Matthews or 15-year-old director of technology Logan Carmody at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Katy Villanueva, 17, is the publisher of Santa Barbara Kids Magazine.