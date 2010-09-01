Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

School District Appoints New Director of Student Services

Marlin Sumpter will begin in his new position on Sept. 20

By Barbara Keyani | September 1, 2010 | 6:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara school board on Aug. 24 appointed Marlin Sumpter to the position of director of student services.

Marlin Sumpter
Marlin Sumpter

Sumpter currently serves as the director of child welfare and attendance for Modesto City Schools in Stanislaus County, a position he has held for seven years.

In this position his duties include planning and recommending programs and policies related to discipline, attendance and school safety; processing principals’ expulsion recommendations and supervising administrative panel hearings; monitoring district due process procedures related to expulsion recommendations; developing, coordinating and evaluating district attendance procedures; supervising the districts’ School Attendance Review Board policies and procedures; and coordinating partnership programs with community and governmental agencies.

He also brings 10 years of experience as an assistant principal, first in the Lodi Unified School District in San Joaquin County, then with Modesto City Schools.

“I am looking forward to working with Dr. (Superintendent Brian) Sarvis and his staff,” Sumpter said. “I am very happy to have been selected for this position and believe that I can be an integral part of helping to achieve the mission of the Santa Barbara School Districts.”

Sumpter completed his undergraduate work at Pacific Union College. He received his teaching credential; masters of arts, science and education; and doctorate at California State University, Stanislaus.

He will start work on Sept. 20. His salary range is $108,040 to $120,183. He will assume the responsibilities of 1.5 previous administrative positions.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.

