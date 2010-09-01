The Oct. 9 event will include six homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito, and a sustainable garden in Goleta

The Tour of Green Homes, a benefit for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, will showcase the Santa Barbara area’s green homes and the latest in sustainable building techniques.

The regular self-guided tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The cost is $25. A VIP guided tour, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a boxed lunch and a post-tour reception at the Victoria Garden Mews in downtown Santa Barbara. The cost is $125.

Tour six homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito, as well as a sustainable garden in Goleta and the Habitat for Humanity San Pascual affordable housing site. These homes and gardens demonstrate ways that environmentally friendly construction methods and materials can be incorporated into any project depending on the goals and budget of the owner.

Tour patrons will enjoy a wide range of home styles from modest and grand to craftsman and contemporary.

Santa Barbara has a long, proud history of being a leader in using environmentally sound building techniques and is home to professionals of all disciplines that are on the forefront of green building. Many of the professionals have come together to participate in this year’s Tour of Green Homes.

For tickets, click here or call 805.692.2226.

— Alexandra Ramstrum is a development associate for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.