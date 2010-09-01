Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Tour of Green Homes a Benefit for Habitat for Humanity

The Oct. 9 event will include six homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito, and a sustainable garden in Goleta

By Alexandra Ramstrum | September 1, 2010 | 2:10 p.m.

The Tour of Green Homes, a benefit for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, will showcase the Santa Barbara area’s green homes and the latest in sustainable building techniques.

The regular self-guided tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The cost is $25. A VIP guided tour, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a boxed lunch and a post-tour reception at the Victoria Garden Mews in downtown Santa Barbara. The cost is $125.

Tour six homes in Santa Barbara and Montecito, as well as a sustainable garden in Goleta and the Habitat for Humanity San Pascual affordable housing site. These homes and gardens demonstrate ways that environmentally friendly construction methods and materials can be incorporated into any project depending on the goals and budget of the owner.

Tour patrons will enjoy a wide range of home styles from modest and grand to craftsman and contemporary.

Santa Barbara has a long, proud history of being a leader in using environmentally sound building techniques and is home to professionals of all disciplines that are on the forefront of green building. Many of the professionals have come together to participate in this year’s Tour of Green Homes.

For tickets, click here or call 805.692.2226.

— Alexandra Ramstrum is a development associate for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 