Verbal Dispute in Parking Lot Escalates to Physical Altercation

Three people were arrested Tuesday evening after a fight in a supermarket parking lot that involved four people, two tire irons and a knife.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Vons market on South Turnpike Road, in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, to a fight involving several individuals.

A 44-year-old Carpinteria man told deputies that he had been involved in a fight with three people who used tire irons to beat him, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said detectives learned that about 7:10 p.m. that night, the man and a 48-year old Santa Barbara woman drove to the supermarket. The woman waited in the vehicle while the man headed into the store.

While still in the parking lot, the man got into a verbal exchange with 21-year old Giovanni Aceves of Santa Barbara. The exchange escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, Aceves’ mother, 51-year-old Carmen Aceves, and 33-year-old Charles Nunez Dorado, both of Santa Barbara, joined the altercation.

The victim told deputies that Dorado and Aceves retrieved tire irons from their vehicle and used them in the attack.

The victim said his female companion began yelling for help, and that Giovanni Aceves allegedly retrieved a knife from his vehicle that he used to slash the tires on the victim’s car. The woman said Giovanni Aceves also threatened her with the knife before he, his mother and Dorado fled in their vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies who were alerted to the make and color of Aceves’ vehicle spotted the SUV on Turnpike Road south of Hollister Avenue a few minutes later and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies recovered a knife and two tire irons from inside the vehicle.

Giovanni Aceves was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor vandalism. Carmen Aceves was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, and Dorado was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

All three are being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $30,000.

The victim refused medical treatment.

