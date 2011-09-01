Computers Reported Stolen from Washington Elementary

The 15 laptops, kept in a metal cart in a classroom, were last seen Friday

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the theft of 15 computers from Washington Elementary School.

Officers were called to the school, 290 Lighthouse Road, about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte.

He said Principal Demian Barnett told police that the computers, kept in a metal cart in a classroom, were last seen Friday. On Saturday, a school employee discovered that the computers were missing and reported it to Barnett.

Duarte said the principal confirmed that no employee had taken the computers out of the classroom, then called police.

The computers were described as white MacBook Pro laptops valued at $800 each.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Dan McGrew at 805.897.2330.

