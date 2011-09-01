Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Alternative Digital Printing to Take Over FedEx Office at UCSB

The company will consolidate its Isla Vista operations at the University Center

By John Hoyne for Alternative Digital Printing | September 1, 2011 | 7:45 p.m.

Alternative Digital Printing has secured a contract with UCSB to operate the office and printing center run by FedEx Office.

The storefront in UCSB’s University Center provides printing, copying, custom course materials, binding services, posters, signs, banners and reprographic services for UCSB departments, students and faculty.

For more than 37 years, Alternative Digital Printing has been meeting the reprographic needs of students and faculty from its facility in Isla Vista.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to relocate on campus,” said Walt Wilson, owner of Alternative. “Although we have several locations throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, UCSB has been a core part of our business, and we look forward to being better able to serve our customers by being on campus.”

Alternative will close its Pardall location and consolidate its Isla Vista operations at the University Center.

“This is a real win for us, said John Hoyne, vice president of Alternative Digital Printing. “Through the bidding process with UCSB we’ve been able to show that a local business can successfully compete with the big boys. Simply put, Alternative offers the best service, highest-quality product at the most competitive prices, and UCSB choosing us illustrates that.”

USCB solicited bids for the lease and operations of the business center. Competing along with Alternative were several large corporate operations, including FedEx, as well as other smaller outfits.

— John Hoyne is executive vice president of Alternative Digital Printing.

