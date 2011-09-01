Automatic Sprinklers Keep Fire from Spreading at Carpinteria Manufacturing Facility

Cause of the blaze at Spracher Engineering on Cindy Lane is under investigation

Automatic sprinklers helped keep an early-morning fire in check Thursday at a manufacturing facility in the Carpinteria Business Park.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded about 2:45 a.m. to Spracher Engineering, on the 1000 block of Cindy Lane, and arriving crews saw smoke coming out of the building and heard the sprinkler alarm sounding.

Fire officials said the blaze was confined to an area of the business that manufactures swim fins.

“With the nature of the business and surrounding occupancies, this could have been a much worse incident,” Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Mike Mingee said in a statement. “Not only does the system keep the fire in check, it also activates an alarm system that contacts our 9-1-1 dispatcher.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Carpinteria Summerland Fire District was assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

