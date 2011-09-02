Santa Barbara Gas Prices Spike Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The average price for unleaded fuel is up more than 11 cents from a week ago

Gas prices throughout California jumped about 12 cents in the past week, resulting in some of the most expensive Labor Day pump prices ever, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Santa Barbara was $3.92 on Thursday and 11.3 cents higher than a week ago. The price is still 19.3 cents less than it was a month ago but 89.3 cents less than it was this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com. The national average is $3.649, and $3.863 statewide.

“Gas prices have gone up around the country over the past week, but not by double digits as we’ve seen in California,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said. “Refinery issues are being blamed for the spike, and unfortunately that means holiday travelers will be paying prices for their Labor Day fuel that are near or beyond what they paid in 2008, our record-breaking year for gas prices.”

According to a study released Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission, crude oil supply and demand are the main factors leading to gasoline price spikes.

A barrel of crude oil rose from $85.37 to $88.86 in the past week.

Santa Barbara residents can find the cheapest gas at the ARCO at 3618 State St. at $3.73 and the USA Gasoline stations at 636 W. Carrillo St. and 340 W. Carrillo St. at $3.75. For gas priced at $3.79, drivers can head to the ARCO stations at 1116 Casitas Pass Road and 1935 State St., the 76 stations at 4401 Via Real and 5648 Hollister Ave., the Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road and the Thrifty at 4069 State St. The USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. carries the least expensive diesel at $4.05 a gallon.

The most expensive stations were the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road at $4.39 and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.29.

The Automobile Club estimates that 2.32 million Southern Californians will travel this holiday weekend, and more than 80 percent of them will drive.

