Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Gas Prices Spike Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The average price for unleaded fuel is up more than 11 cents from a week ago

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 2, 2011 | 2:49 a.m.

Gas prices throughout California jumped about 12 cents in the past week, resulting in some of the most expensive Labor Day pump prices ever, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Santa Barbara was $3.92 on Thursday and 11.3 cents higher than a week ago. The price is still 19.3 cents less than it was a month ago but 89.3 cents less than it was this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com. The national average is $3.649, and $3.863 statewide.

“Gas prices have gone up around the country over the past week, but not by double digits as we’ve seen in California,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said. “Refinery issues are being blamed for the spike, and unfortunately that means holiday travelers will be paying prices for their Labor Day fuel that are near or beyond what they paid in 2008, our record-breaking year for gas prices.”

According to a study released Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission, crude oil supply and demand are the main factors leading to gasoline price spikes.

A barrel of crude oil rose from $85.37 to $88.86 in the past week.

Santa Barbara residents can find the cheapest gas at the ARCO at 3618 State St. at $3.73 and the USA Gasoline stations at 636 W. Carrillo St. and 340 W. Carrillo St. at $3.75. For gas priced at $3.79, drivers can head to the ARCO stations at 1116 Casitas Pass Road and 1935 State St., the 76 stations at 4401 Via Real and 5648 Hollister Ave., the Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road and the Thrifty at 4069 State St. The USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. carries the least expensive diesel at $4.05 a gallon.

The most expensive stations were the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road at $4.39 and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.29.

The Automobile Club estimates that 2.32 million Southern Californians will travel this holiday weekend, and more than 80 percent of them will drive.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 