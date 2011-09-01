Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Glen Campbell to Perform Benefit Concert for Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast

Lobero Theatre performance on Oct. 9 part of final tour for the country legend, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter | September 1, 2011 | 9:25 a.m.

Glen Campbell
Glen Campbell

In June, as he was embarking on his final tour before retiring, legendary country star Glen Campbell went public with his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Now, as part of his farewell world tour, the “Rhinestone Cowboy” will perform in Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Lobero Theatre, in a concert benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter.

Campbell’s music is a well-known part of America’s soundtrack of the 1960s and ‘70s. From his 70 albums and 45 million records, the lyrics to his many hits are easily recollected: “Gentle on My Mind,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Southern Nights” and many others.

Now, the 75-year-old county legend is saying goodbye to his fans before he retires — and before he can no longer remember the words, the melodies and the chords — and Campbell is using the opportunity to promote his final CD, Ghost on the Canvas, while he raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

“How often do you know you are going to see someone for the last time?” asks Rhonda Spiegel, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter. “That’s what makes this concert so special. We are honored Mr. Campbell agreed to come to Santa Barbara for this special event. What he’s doing by going public with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis is not only brave, but it is important. He is raising awareness of the Alzheimer’s public health crisis on our hands.”

Tickets for this concert — the last time Central Coast residents will hear him live — are $350 for VIP tickets, which include VIP seating and a reception with the artist after the concert, $129 and $59 plus facilities fees. They go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Lobero Box Office.

The work of the Alzheimer’s Association is critical, now more than ever as the population continues to age. Projections indicate the incidence of Alzheimer’s in those ages 55 to 74 will more than double over the next 20 years; among Latinos/Hispanics and Asian/Pacific Islanders, the numbers of people with the disease will triple during that same time period.

Alzheimer’s disease is a family diagnosis. With more than 588,000 Californians living with Alzheimer’s, family caregivers number at least 1.1 million, ultimately impacting those caregivers’ emotional, financial and physical well-being.

On Nov. 5, the signature fundraiser of the association and the local chapter, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, will be held at the Santa Barbara Zoo. This yearly fundraiser is an opportunity for the community to be part of a movement bringing help and hope to millions of Americans living with Alzheimer’s — and millions more at risk. Click here for more information or to sign up to walk,

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo represents the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Coast Chapter.

 

