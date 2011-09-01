The Brander Vineyard to Host ‘Harvest for Hospice of Santa Barbara’

The Brander Vineyard, 2401 N. Refugio Road in Los Olivos, will host a harvest afternoon of wine, food, music and vineyard vistas from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara’s local services.

“We’re thrilled to be involved in the celebration of Brander Vineyard’s annual harvest,” Hospice of Santa Barbara Executive Director Steve Jacobsen said. “In addition to providing an opportunity to enjoy local wine, food and entertainment, Harvest for Hospice of Santa Barbara is supporting the emotional, spiritual and practical needs of the terminally ill and their families in our community.”

Harvest for Hospice of Santa Barbara guests will enjoy a gourmet hors d’oeuvres reception catered by Ca Dario, accompanied by handcrafted, world-class wines from Brander Winery, while soaking in the vineyard vista views to the music of local Latin guitarist Anthony Ybarra.

Doug Macmillian, acclaimed chef recognized for his award-winning Cioppino, will provide a cooking demonstration as an exclusive preview of the Bouillabaisse Festival, which will return in May 2012 after a hiatus of a few years, and will support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

In addition, there will be selected silent auction items, including a Winemaker’s Dinner for eight hosted by The Brander Vineyard. Each guest will receive an etched wine glass commemorating the event.

Tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.563.8820. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The mission of Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is to care to for anyone experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one. All services are provided free of charge. For more information, call 805.563.8820 or click here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist for Hospice of Santa Barbara.



