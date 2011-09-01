Jazz at the Lobero Presents the New Gary Burton Quartet

Jazz at the Lobero will present the New Gary Burton Quartet with Julian Lage, Scott Colley and Antonio Sanchez on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Lobero Theatre.

Burton is the Grammy-winning pioneer of the four-mallet vibraphone technique, as well as the cornerstone of some of the most stellar collaborations in jazz. His quartets of the early 1960s and ‘70s defied the genres trying to be hung on them with incredible improvisation and compositions drawing from all over the map.

These quartets smashed conventions and blew audiences away. Burton also has the reputation for discovering new talent and introducing future leaders in jazz, such as guitarist Pat Metheny. Common Ground, the group’s first album together, was released June 7 to wide critical acclaim and has been featured on the cover of DownBeat Magazine. The current configuration is not new in name only; with bassist Colley, drummer Sanchez and guitarist Lage, this is Burton’s reimagined and revitalized group ― a new quartet for a new era.

Jazz at the Lobero’s 2011-12 series continues to blaze new trails and features the newest and most inventive artists around. Designed to inspire, innovate and improvise, this year’s series will transport jazz fans around the world musically without ever leaving the splendor of one of DownBeat’s Great Jazz Venues. Jazz at the Lobero is committed to delivering the finest jazz offerings, as well as inspiring and growing jazz audiences in Santa Barbara.

The 2011-12 lineup includes: the New Gary Burton Quartet, Regina Carter’s “Reverse Thread,” the trio of Tierney Sutton, Hubert Laws and Larry Koonse, and Charles Lloyd’s new collaboration with Maria Farantouri, “Amarando.”

Jazz at the Lobero series subscriptions are available now. Click here or call 805.963.0761. Series tickets are available for $152 and $120; limited number of Patron tickets available at $420. Student ticket pricing available. All prices include facility fee. All Patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

Single tickets for the New Gary Burton Quartet go on sale at noon Saturday, Sept. 10.

Well-known throughout his five-decade career for his quartets (beginning with his 1967 group featuring Larry Coryell, Roy Haynes and Steve Swallow), Burton is returning to the configuration for the first time since the mid-1990s. He expresses great enthusiasm for the new band’s alchemy.

“Since my very first group in 1967, I can count maybe three times that one of my groups over the years clicked so perfectly,” he says. “Whenever I start a new group, I often wonder how things will work … (and) the new band is proving to be one of the standout bands of my career and has already quickly developed its own identity.”

While Burton has crossed multiple stylistic borders since he broke into the jazz ranks in the 1960s, he finds that he often returns to the straight-ahead jazz quartet setting. The quartet served as a reunion for Lage with Burton, who has known the guitarist since he was a teen wunderkind and has featured him in his bands up until three years ago. Lage fills the quartet’s guitar chair that was once held by such rising-star six-stringers as Metheny, John Scofield and Kurt Rosenwinkel, among others.

Jazz at the Lobero is sponsored by the Lobero Theatre Endowment for American Roots Music, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, CASA Magazine, Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent and KCSB-FM 91.9.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.