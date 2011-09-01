Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Melissa Walker Joins Storyteller Children’s Center as Director of Development

She brings more than six years of experience in fundraising and development

By Terri Allison for the Storyteller Children’s Center | September 1, 2011 | 12:01 p.m.

The Storyteller Children’s Center is pleased to announce the addition of Melissa Walker as director of development.

Walker has more than six years of experience in fundraising and development, previously working at local organizations such as Antioch University and Hillside House, as well as spending time in San Francisco at San Francisco Parks Trust, raising money for Golden Gate Park.

Most recently, Walker spent three years in Irvine, raising capital and annual funds to help open Orange County’s first major children’s museum, Pretend City, which officially opened in August 2009 and has since had more than 300,000 visits.

As a Santa Barbara native, Walker graduated from UCSB with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She said she is overjoyed to return to her hometown and bring her experience in major giving, annual funds, special events and grant writing to Storyteller. She is passionate about early childhood education and excited to work with an organization that makes a significant difference in the lives of Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable children.

The Storyteller Children’s Center provides quality, tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children, as well as comprehensive support services for their families.

Children receive nutritious meals, medical screenings and counseling, and therapy if they suffer from developmental delays. In addition, parent education classes and referral services are offered. Storyteller helps families in crisis achieve stability.

Storyteller is planning its annual gala event, scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara. This year’s theme, “Couture Country,” promises to be a sophisticated twist on the playful country theme, with dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions. Attracting upwards of 350 people, proceeds help fund Storyteller’s two preschool sites that serve 100 children annually, as well as their families.

For more information about the gala, call Walker at 805.682.9585.

— Terri Allison is the director of the Storyteller Children’s Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 