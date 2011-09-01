Santa Barbara Company Offering Basic Life Support Training

Safety Matters Certified Training aims to fill a need for certifications and renewals

Many first responders and health-care professionals have to be certified in CPR to keep their jobs, yet until now there were very few venues in Santa Barbara where they could complete or renew their certification. Safety Matters Certified Training, a local company owned by Justin Haagen, has stepped in to fill that gap.

It recently began offering the American Heart Association Basic Life Support Training in Santa Barbara.

“It’s always been a challenge for our local first responders and medical professionals to find affordable and convenient training,” said Haagen, a certified AHA instructor. “We saw the need to help them by bringing this lifesaving training program to Santa Barbara.”

The American Heart Association designed the BLS for Healthcare Providers Course to give a wide variety of health-care professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR, use an AED and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. The BLS course is suitable for EMTs, paramedics, CNAs, nurses, nursing students, police officers, firefighters, dentists, dental assistants and other health-care professionals.

“So far we’ve seen a very welcome response,” Haagen said. “There’s a strong need in our community for our first responders to be professionally certified because in crisis situations they have a duty to act.”

Safety Matters Certified Training conducts classes in the workplace; working with groups of as few as six participants.

Safety Matters Certified Training, a fully insured local company, specializes in providing CPR, AED, BLS and first-aid training for all types of businesses, organizations and health-care professionals in Santa Barbara County.

For more information, contact Haagen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.705.9222.

— Justin Haagen is the owner of Safety Matters Certified Training.