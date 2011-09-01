Santa Barbara County Breastfeeding Coalition Honors Pediatrician Kathryn Wheeler

The Santa Barbara County Breastfeeding Coalition on Wednesday awarded the third annual Doctor of the Year Award to pediatrician Kathryn Wheeler, M.D.

August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and the Breastfeeding Coalition honored a local pediatrician who provides excellent breastfeeding support to families and the community. The theme this year is “Talk to Me! Breastfeeding — a 3D Experience.”

Wheeler, a Bay Area native, is an honors graduate of both UCLA and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. In medical school, she was awarded the Wood Prize for Ambulatory Pediatrics and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha, the medical honor society.

She completed her pediatric training at the University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital, and became a board-certified Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2008.

Shortly thereafter, she joined the Santa Barbara Cottage Children’s Hospital staff. At Cottage, she cares for both well newborns and acutely ill children on the pediatric ward, heads the Newborn Nursery Subcommittee and serves as a clinical instructor of pediatrics for medical students from Keck-USC School of Medicine.

Her interest in breastfeeding support was sparked by her personal challenges as a new working mother, and the common concerns and stumbling blocks she saw mirrored in her patients. In the past year, Wheeler has focused her practice on the Cottage Hospital Well Newborn Nursery. She has developed evidence-based guidelines for the care of both term and pre-term infants, with a focus on improving lactation support for all women who deliver at Cottage Hospital. As an educator, she has developed a lactation curriculum for the Keck-USC medical students, to fill in a common gap in medical education.

Wheeler is the proud parent of two vibrant girls and two geriatric dogs. In her spare time, she enjoys musical theater, triathlon training and exploring the Central Coast with her family.

Wheeler is an exemplary example of a physician who promotes breastfeeding and evidence-based breastfeeding practices. Therefore, the Santa Barbara County Breastfeeding Coalition fully endorses her as its pediatrician of the year.

— Meg Beard represents the Santa Barbara County Breastfeeding Coalition.