SBCC Students Open Up Shop for Weekly Farmers Market

SBCC’s Projects in Sustainability class, the Student Sustainability Coalition and the Center for Sustainability are hosting a Farmers Market each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the academic year.
The business venture is student-owned and operated and features vendors with local organic produce for purchase by both the campus community and general public.
A number of local nonprofit organizations with sustainability focuses participated in the this week’s Farmers Market as part of the fall debut.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.