‘Aggressive Attack’ Limits Fire Damage at Guadalupe Home

Blaze causes some $95,000 in damage to structure

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 2, 2012

Fire charred parts of a Guadalupe home on Saturday, but firefighters were able to limit the damage mainly to the garage, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Guadalupe Fire Department crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of Pioneer Street shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, and found the garage engulfed in flames, said Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Alan Widling.

An “aggressive exterior attack” on the flames by Guadalupe firefighters kept the flames in check until back-up units could arrive from Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County, Widling said.

Flames spread from the garage to the kitchen and living areas of the attached home, but all the occupants were able to escape without injury, Widling said.

It took about 20 minutes to control the blaze, which caused some $95,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, he said.

The fire started in the garage area, but does not appear to be suspicious, said Widling, who added that the blaze remains under investigation.

