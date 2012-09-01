Firefighters Rescue Stranded Climber at More Mesa

Man attempting to climb from beach became stuck about three-fourths of the way up

Firefighters were called out Saturday afternoon to assist a man who became stuck while climbing up a cliff in the More Mesa area near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The climber, whose name was not released, made it about three-quarters of the way up the cliff from the beach, but was unable to continue, said firefighter Paul Christensen.

Crews from two fire engines and a truck responded to the scene, and were able to help the man make it to the top of the cliff using a rope-rescue system, Christensen said.

The man was examined by paramedics and determined to be uninjured, he said.

