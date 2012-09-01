Liliann Vargas Earns Student of the Month Award from Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

El Puente School student credits mom and her principal, and looks forward to return to San Marcos High

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has honored El Puente Community School student Liliann Vargas with its Student of the Month Award for August.

The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement. Vargas was nominated by Cecilia Molina, her teacher and El Puente’s principal. She credits Molina and her mother for keeping her focused and plans to return to San Marcos High School to finish her studies.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is committed to supporting youth organizations and youth-serving programs in Santa Barbara County. The club has been sponsoring the Student of the Month program at El Puente School since 1999.

El Puente Community School is an independent study program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office for students who are unable to function in a traditional setting. El Puente students include those who are criminal law violators making the transition back to school from Los Prietos Boys Camp, juvenile halls or counseling and education centers; probation-referred status offenders; social service referrals; or district expulsions. El Puente offers individualized instruction as well as personal, vocational and academic counseling.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

— Jill Ireland is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.